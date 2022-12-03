Bygones: 40 years ago, crashes decreased in Superior after bars closed an hour earlier

News Tribune, Dec. 3, 1982

The U.S. Senate yesterday approved legislation that would eliminate the St. Lawrence Seaway construction debt of $110 million. Duluth-Superior port officials say if it becomes law, the legislation could help keep Seaway tolls down, making Great Lakes ports more competitive with coastal ports.

Fewer injury-causing traffic accidents occurred in Superior this summer, the first summer season the city's bars closed at 1 a.m. instead of 2 a.m. From May through October 1982, personal injury accidents in the city dropped by 52 percent from the same period in 1981.

News Tribune, Dec. 3, 1922

Irene Castle, an internationally famous star on the stage and in motion pictures, will appear this Friday at the Duluth Armory as part of Mrs. George S. Richards' All-Star Course. Miss Castle is recognized the world over as America's greatest dancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric service for Hermantown will be the main topic of discussion tomorrow night at a meeting of the Hermantown Farmers' Club. Club members point out that the lines of the Duluth Edison Electric Company run within a mile of Hermantown.