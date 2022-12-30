99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Clyde Iron Co. prepped to build cranes

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 30, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 30, 1982

  • About 200 workers will be laid off for four weeks by Duluth's Clyde Iron Co. as the company prepares for production of shipyard gantry cranes. Last week, Clyde announced the $1.87 million contract to build two cranes for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
  • Filing will be accepted beginning next week for a special election Feb. 22 to fill the remaining two years of Tom Anzelc's term on the St. Louis County Board. Anzelc is resigning to become assistant commissioner of public welfare in Governor-elect Rudy Perpich's administration.

News Tribune, Dec. 30, 1922

  • A temporary restraining order signed yesterday by District Court Judge C.R. Magney blocked a proposed increase in Duluth's telephone rates which was to take effect Jan. 1. The case is scheduled for Jan. 6 in District Court.
  • The St. Louis County Board yesterday authorized substituting granite for terra cotta for the exterior finish of the new county jail in Duluth. The change, which adds $26,500 to the total construction cost, was recommended by the jail committee and others.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
