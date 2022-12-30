A San Francisco city planner and vexillologist has been holding a contest on Twitter to determine the best city flag among 80 candidates.

The victim feared for her life as she was repeatedly stabbed and kicked.

“Must be the result of a cow-moose flirtation in the woods somewhere in the vicinity of Hibbing," the Duluth Herald erroneously reported in 1905.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones: 40 years ago, Clyde Iron Co. prepped to build cranes Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.