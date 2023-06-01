99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 40 years ago, Airstream trailers arrived in Duluth for rally

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 1, 1983

  • A proposal to allow an afternoon concert by country singer Willie Nelson on July 23 at Wade Stadium was defeated yesterday in the Duluth City Council. Councilors opposing the concert were concerned about potential problems with holding the event in a residential neighborhood.
  • Several Airstream mobile home trailers arrived in Duluth yesterday, early arrivals for this summer's Wally Byam Caravan Club International Rally of Airstream trailer owners. Most of the expected 4,000 trailers will probably arrive around June 25 and 26.

News Tribune, June 1, 1923

  • Fires burning in Northeastern Minnesota were reportedly less dangerous yesterday due to a sharp decrease in the high winds of the last few days. The fire near the Superior National Forest, after threatening to advance into the forest, is now under control.
  • In an attractive outdoor setting high above Duluth on the grounds of Corpus Christi House, North Eighth Avenue East and Plum Street, the feast of Corpus Christi was celebrated yesterday by local Catholics. Four altars had been erected in different parts of the spacious grounds.
By Dave Ouse
