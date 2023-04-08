50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News

Bygones: 40 years ago, 5.6% of Duluth's students dropped out of school

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 8, 1983

  • Preliminary figures indicate that Minnesota will get an additional $13.6 million in community development funds soon because of the federal jobs bill recently passed by Congress. Duluth will have $827,000 added to its current allocation of $2.9 million.
  • The Minnesota Department of Education reported yesterday that 4.2% of the state's 253,702 students in grades 9 through 12 dropped out last year. Duluth had a 5.6% rate, with 290 of the city's 5,213 high school students leaving school prematurely.

News Tribune, April 8, 1923

  • Seventy-eight cities in the United States will have a population of 100,000 or more on July 1 of this year, according to estimates of the U.S. Census Bureau. Duluth is ranked as the 70th city, with a population of 106,230.
  • The Kelley-Duluth Company this week celebrates 50 years of growing into one of the largest retail hardware establishments in the region. The company was the first in Duluth to stock automobile tires and accessories and the first to issue an automobile catalog.
By Dave Ouse
