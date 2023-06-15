Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 40 years ago, 22,733 were unemployed in St. Louis and Douglas counties

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
News Tribune, June 15, 1983

  • The Duluth-Superior metropolitan area has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation, according to April statistics from the U.S. Labor Department. The Duluth-Superior unemployment rate of 20.4% translates into 22,733 unemployed people in St. Louis and Douglas counties during April.
  • Tomorrow, members of the Lakeshore Bypass Committee plan to file their lawsuit that challenges the extension of Interstate 35 through downtown Duluth. The suit will question the validity of state and federal studies on the environmental effects of the freeway extension.

News Tribune, June 15, 1923

  • A memorial tablet was unveiled yesterday at Fond du Lac in commemoration of the pioneers who settled on the spot where Daniel Greysolon Sieur Du Lhut once camped. The tablet is erected on a huge granite boulder which rests on a concrete base.
  • An organized campaign against speeders has been inaugurated by residents of Billings Park in Superior. Ever since 21st Street was paved to Billings Park, residents say the road has been a veritable speedway, with cars sometimes traveling at 50 or 60 miles per hour.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
