Bygones: 2 men drowned, 3 injured in Duluth storm 100 years ago

News Tribune, June 20, 1983

The economic recovery in Minnesota is alive and well, according to Bill Toal, the state's economist. There were 29,000 new jobs in Minnesota in May, which Toal said was the first month to show significant employment growth since August 1981.

Twenty-seven of Minnesota's Special Olympians, who will compete in the International Special Olympics summer games next month, completed a week of training at UWS yesterday. Eleven of the competitors are from Northeastern Minnesota, including Duluth, Cloquet, Hermantown, and Iron Range communities.

News Tribune, June 20, 1923

Two men drowned, three were seriously injured, and considerable property was damaged in the wind and rainstorm that swept through Duluth yesterday afternoon. Trees were uprooted by the 80-mph gale which raged through the city, tearing roofs off buildings and smashing windows.

Rebuilding of the new Eveleth Elks' headquarters should begin within the next week when a large shipment of terra cotta arrives. The shipment replaces terra cotta that was destroyed more than a month ago when a large section of the building collapsed during construction.