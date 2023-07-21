6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 1983 saw Trans-Superior sailboat race

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 21, 1983

  • Negotiations between Donald Wheat and city officials over terms of a $2 million loan guarantee for Wheat's motorhome plant in Duluth bogged down yesterday. Wheat said city officials are adding demands to what he thought was an agreement reached on June 10.
  • The Trans-Superior sailboat race ended yesterday as all 39 of the boats that started Saturday in Duluth crossed the finish line at Point Iroquois. The Quintessence, skippered by Charlie Erickson of Minneapolis, was the first finisher, crossing the line some 75 hours after leaving Duluth.

News Tribune, July 21, 1923

  • Ore shipments from Duluth docks so far this month exceeded shipments during the same period in June by 1,264,957 tons. The late start of the 1923 season has served as an incentive for excessive shipments, according to the United States Engineer's Office.
  • The Duluth Municipal Band, conducted by Charles Helmer, will open this season of open-air concerts on Sunday, performing in the Lester Park bandstand. Helmer said the band will perform in different parks each Sunday afternoon during the summer, weather permitting.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
