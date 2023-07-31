Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 1983 Lake Superior fishing contest saw $250,000 prize

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 31, 1983

  • Eric Madson, a 22-year-old from Duluth, won the Category 2 and 3 race yesterday at the second annual Radisson/Pepsi Challenge Cycling Classic in the West End. The bikers move downtown today for another criterium race on the Duluth waterfront.
  • A tagged lake trout worth up to $250,000 will be up for grabs during the first Lunker Bait-Fly Lake Superior Fishing Contest on Lake Superior Aug. 12-14. In addition to the tagged-fish prize, another $30,000 in merchandise prizes will be offered.

News Tribune, July 31, 1923

  • Dr. W.E. Hatch has been appointed head of the Duluth City Clinic, succeeding Dr. Oliver S. Olson. As in the past, the clinic will be conducted at St. Mary's Hospital, and plans are being formulated to establish a free dispensary at the hospital.
  • Duluth Boat Club crews, accompanied by their coach Phil Moore, left yesterday afternoon for the National Regatta in Baltimore, Aug. 3-4. According to Moore, no previous Duluth Boat Club team has been better trained or as possessed with the will to win.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
