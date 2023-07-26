Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 1983 Duluth mayoral candidate wanted to help inventors

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
News Tribune, July 26, 1983

  • Minnesota transportation officials plan to open bids Aug. 12 for construction of the Interstate 35 segment between Washington Avenue and Ninth Avenue East, John Pawlak, district engineer in Duluth, said yesterday. That segment includes a trench and tunnel near the Kitchi Gammi Club.
  • Duluth mayoral candidate Brooks Anderson yesterday announced his plan to create a center to assist inventors. Part of the proposal is to establish an office to help inventors evaluate their products and to obtain patents.

News Tribune, July 26, 1923

  • Dorothy Moore and Robert Congdon were united in marriage last night at the home of the bride's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Watson Moore, on East First Street. Despite the prominence of the two families, the ceremony and reception were marked by the utmost simplicity.
  • A provision in the new Duluth liquor ordinance, prepared by Harry E. Weinberg, city prosecutor, will make enforcement easier. Under the provision, destruction of liquids or containers by a person whose place is being searched will be considered a violation of the law.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
