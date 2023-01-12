Bygones: 1983 Carter Hotel fire deemed arson
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Jan. 12, 1983
- Duluth fire officials said yesterday arson was the cause of a fire earlier this week at the Carter Hotel, 27 N. Second Ave. E. The fire did about $25,000 damage to the 28-room hotel and forced the evacuation of 23 tenants.
- Two Duluth legislators will introduce a bill today to reduce the size of the Minnesota Legislature. Rep. Ben Gustafson and Sen. Sam Solon will sponsor a bill to trim the size of the House from 134 to 100 members and the Senate from 67 to 50.
News Tribune, Jan. 12, 1923
- Duluth radio station WMAT will broadcast a jazz music program tonight from 10 p.m. until midnight. Bernard Johnson and his syncopating accordion, assisted by drums, piano, violin, saxophone and banjo, will furnish the music.
- Twenty-five conventions are already booked for Duluth during 1923, according to Sylvia Silverman, director of the Publicity and Conventions Bureau. The first big convention of the year will be the gathering of the Minnesota Retail Hardware Association in late February.
