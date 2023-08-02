Bygones: 100 years ago, thousands attended Orphans Picnic in Duluth
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 2, 1983
- Duluth city councilors yesterday agreed on a $50,000 deposit toward purchase of the American Hoist & Derrick building. The city plans to lease the building to Wheat Motor Co., a luxury motorhome manufacturer that city officials hope to lure to Duluth.
- This month, Diamond Tool & Horseshoe Co. may begin to recall some of the 160 employees who have been laid off since last summer. Company officials said yesterday they are still studying orders and expectations to decide how many people will be recalled.
News Tribune, Aug. 2, 1923
- Expenditures in various departments of Superior city government for the month of July 1923 exceeded by $18,500 the money spent during July 1922. The greatest increases are $16,400 in the general fund budget and $3,400 in the street department budget.
- An expected 8,000 children will be entertained by the Good Fellowship Club of Morgan Park this Saturday at the annual Orphans Picnic. Children from St. James Orphanage, the Children's Home, and Bethel Orphanage will attend, and all children of Morgan Park are invited.
