Bygones: 100 years ago, Superior successfully battled diphtheria, scarlet fever

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 19, 1983

  • The Duluth Police Union yesterday rejected the city's 1983 contract offer. The union has been negotiating a new contract since last fall and members are upset over the city's offer, which includes a 2% wage increase.
  • After some closed-door negotiating yesterday, a Minnesota House-Senate conference committee approved $800,000 to subsidize Amtrak's North Star run for the two-year budget period. But the appropriation is only enough to pay the state's share of the train's operating deficit for about 18 months.

News Tribune, May 19, 1923

  • Superior is enjoying the prospect of being entirely free from diphtheria and scarlet fever for the first time in over 10 years, according to Dr. P.G. McGill, city health officer. Freedom from these two diseases is most unusual, according to McGill.
  • For the second year in succession, Duluth Boat Club rowers yesterday nearly made a clean sweep of all the events in this year's Harvard Invitational Regatta. As a result, the Duluth rowers will compete in the Intercollegiate Sculling Regatta in Philadelphia later this month.
