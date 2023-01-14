Bygones: 100 years ago, St. Louis County tried record number of cases
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
News Tribune, Jan. 14, 1983
- Shipping through the Twin Ports declined 26% in 1982, mainly because of the slump in the steel industry. Total waterborne tonnage declined from 36.4 million metric tons in 1981 to 26.9 million metric tons last year.
- The first contract between unionized UMD faculty and the University of Minnesota was tentatively approved yesterday by the university's Board of Regents. The two-year contract was agreed to after two years of negotiations between the university and the University Education Association.
News Tribune, Jan. 14, 1923
- More than 95% of defendants brought into St. Louis County courts in 1922 were either convicted or entered pleas of guilty. A total of 1,434 cases were handled in county courts last year, the largest number in the history of the county.
- The cornerstone of the new Tifereth Israel Synagogue, Duluth's largest Jewish orthodox house of worship, will be laid this afternoon. The structure, on the corner of Third Avenue East and Fourth Street, is expected to be completed by May 1.
