Bygones: 100 years ago, Oliver Ore Mining planned construction of 'small-sized town near Chisholm'

News Tribune, Nov. 30, 1982

Unemployment in Northeastern Minnesota climbed from 17.9 percent in September to 19.1 percent in October, more than double the rate of a year ago. In Duluth, the unemployment rate jumped 1.1 percentage points in October, increasing from 9.8 percent to 10.9 percent.

A group of Duluth residents will conduct a weekend drive Dec. 18 and 19 to raise cash and food donations for Duluth and Iron Range food shelves. Organizers hope the drive will attract enough donations to supply food shelves through February.

News Tribune, Nov. 30, 1922

The Oliver Ore Mining Company's district headquarters in Hibbing has issued a call for bids for construction of a small-sized town near Chisholm, complete with water and sewage systems. Bids call for construction of 35 modern dwellings of from five to seven rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth will be the location of the first 25-cents-to-$1 store in Minnesota to be opened and operated by the S.S. Kresge Company. The company now operates thirty-five of these stores in the U.S., in addition to 200 five-and-ten-cent stores.