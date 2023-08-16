Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 100 years ago, Minnesota's governor traveled to North Shore to escape hay fever

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 16, 1983

  • Duluth city councilors yesterday delayed purchase of the former American Hoist & Derrick Co. plant as part of the Wheat Motor Co. deal. Talks with Donald Wheat about opening a motorhome factory in Duluth broke down last week.
  • The Duluth City Council voted yesterday to accept more than $1.5 million from the state for an emergency jobs program. The funding will be used to employ an expected 150 people in Duluth, according to Richard Ives, Mayor John Fedo's administrative assistant.

News Tribune, Aug. 16, 1923

  • Minnesota Gov. J. A. O. Preus and his family motored from Duluth to Beaver Bay yesterday. The governor is afflicted with his annual complaint — hay fever — and as usual is seeking relief by spending time on the North Shore of Lake Superior.
  • The Ashland City Council voted yesterday to purchase a 57-acre tract of land adjoining Prentice Park between the present park and the bay. Prentice Park is being made into a tourist camp containing all the comforts needed for camp life.
