Bygones: 100 years ago, Minnesota governor became U.S. senator
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 5, 1983
- Home sales in Duluth, boosted by lower mortgage interest rates, increased by nearly 57% in the first three months of 1983. Through March of this year, 213 homes were sold in Duluth compared to 136 in the same period of 1982.
- Jeno's Inc. is shifting five to seven jobs from its traffic and purchasing departments in Duluth to Ohio, according to Carl Hill, the company's acting president. In 1982, Jeno's moved most of its manufacturing operations — involving hundreds of jobs — from Duluth to Wellston, Ohio.
News Tribune, May 5, 1923
- Minnesota Gov. Jacob A.O. Preus yesterday announced he will succeed the late Sen. Knute Nelson as U.S. Senator from Minnesota, following Nelson's death in April. Lieut. Gov. Louis L. Collins will become the new governor of Minnesota when Preus resigns.
- Construction of a second hospital in Duluth to provide additional room and facilities for the care of contagious diseases was urged at a Chamber of Commerce meeting yesterday. A survey will be undertaken immediately to determine the best location for such a hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT