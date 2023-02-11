Bygones: 100 years ago, Iron Range police chiefs endorsed gun regulations
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
News Tribune, Feb. 11, 1983
- Several Twin Ports residents belonging to a group called Citizens for a Soviet Sister City are encouraging Duluth officials to endorse a sister city relationship. The group will hold a public meeting next week in City Hall to discuss potential Soviet cities.
- Greyhound Bus Lines plans to discontinue service to 19 communities on Highway 61 between Duluth and the Twin Cities because of low ridership. Service to the communities will end within four months if the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves.
News Tribune, Feb. 11, 1923
- Iron Range police chiefs yesterday endorsed the Capper Bill, now in the U.S. Senate, which would regulate the sale and possession of pistols and revolvers. Assistant Police Chief McGuire of Hibbing said the bill could reduce felonies in Minnesota by 70%.
- Last week the city of Cloquet finished rebuilding its school system, which was almost completely destroyed by the fire of October 1918. With the completion of the Jefferson School, the city's five schools are all rebuilt.
