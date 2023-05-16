Bygones: 100 years ago, Iron Range group condemned Chaplin movie
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 16, 1983
- The Duluth City Council will hold a public hearing today on the allocation of about $825,000 from federal Community Development Block Grants. The money must be used to aid low- and moderate-income people, to eliminate or prevent slums or blight, or for urgent needs.
- Two-time Grandma's Marathon champion Garry Bjorklund won the 16.2-mile Syttende Mai road race yesterday in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. The 11th annual race hosted over 1,000 runners, including Dick Beardsley, the two-time defending Grandma's champion, who is recovering from tendon and knee problems.
News Tribune, May 16, 1923
- St. Louis County guidebooks will be distributed free to approximately 25,000 tourists beginning July 1 by the Duluth Chamber of Commerce. The 48-page booklets will include a road map of the county and information on hotels, summer resorts and outing spots.
- The Virginia Kiwanis Club yesterday adopted a resolution condemning the showing of "The Pilgrim," a Charlie Chaplin movie booked at a local theater. The resolution denounced the movie's showing of suggestive pictures as demoralizing to the ideals of Virginia citizens.
ADVERTISEMENT