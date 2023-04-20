99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 100 years ago, huge boulder fell from Duluth's Point of Rocks

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 20, 1983

  • Citing low enrollment and an expected $90,000-a-year savings, Duluth School Board members voted 5-1 yesterday to close Kenwood School on June 10. After voting to close the school, board members voted to send Kenwood pupils to Chester Park and Washburn schools next year.
  • A Minnesota House subcommittee yesterday approved $7.7 million for a School of Engineering and a Natural Resources Research Center at UMD. But the money approved is less than originally requested by Gov. Rudy Perpich and less than hoped for by UMD officials.

News Tribune, April 20, 1923

  • Duluth city workers are removing a huge boulder which fell from the Point of Rocks at 14th Avenue West and Superior Street this week. Blasting is being employed to split the big rock into pieces small enough to be hauled away.
  • First Methodist Church will be the site for a World Peace Meeting to be held in Duluth on May 2. Speakers will include Everett Colby, former New Jersey senator, and Dr. Frederick Lynch of New York, editor of The Christian World.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
A fire truck parked in front of a residence
Local
Duluth Fire Department responds to record number of calls in 2022
April 19, 2023 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A courtroom gavel
Local
Charges: Duluth man arrested with 300 grams of fentanyl outside treatment center
April 19, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
black eyed susan plants
Local
Controlled fires planned for Duluth city wildflower plots
April 19, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Waves splash against snow and ice covered rocks.
Breaking News
Weather
It’s official: Duluth breaks season snow record
April 20, 2023 07:23 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Dave McMillan.jpg
Business
'All hands on deck' at Downtown Duluth's 38th annual meeting
April 20, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
White man's hand holding book in front of Lake Superior and downtown Duluth: "Wild Things" by Lynette Reini-Grandell with cover photo of author and Venus de Mars
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New book chronicles rock star romance born in Duluth
April 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
DSC_0660.JPG
Minnesota
Walz pushes new 'Minnesota Miracle', rails against 'forces of hate' in State of the State speech
April 19, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier