Bygones: 100 years ago, Great Lakes steamer reported sinking

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
November 26, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Nov. 26, 1982

  • A possible special session of the Minnesota Legislature has led the Duluth Transit Authority and its union to extend their current contract to Dec. 10. The extension will allow both sides to determine if a special session would impact the DTA's funding.
  • The Blandin Foundation in Grand Rapids has awarded a $115,000 grant to the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth to develop a model "wellness" clinic for the elderly. Blandin trustees said yesterday the foundation is currently emphasizing grants for health care projects.

News Tribune, Nov. 26, 1922

  • The steamer Presque Isle was reported in a "sinking condition" 60 miles northeast of Whitefish Point in a radio message received last night. The ship was reportedly foundering under the increased weight of ice which had frozen around her sides.
  • Criticism of Duluth's elderly election judges was condemned yesterday by City Clerk Fred D. Ash. In the Nov. 7 election, Ash said, when the city was also criticized for having elderly judges, the work of the judges was almost perfect.
By Dave Ouse
