Bygones: 100 years ago, fundraiser to establish Duluth zoo began
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 12, 1983
- Harbor officials yesterday greeted the captain and crew of the Grand Faith, the first saltwater vessel to arrive in the Twin Ports this season. The Grand Faith is loading durum wheat at the Cargill elevator in Duluth and the Continental elevator in Superior.
- Safety improvements have been made to the WLSSD plant in Duluth after an explosion and fire at the plant last July 15. New conveyor belts, dust collectors, reinforced steel walls, skylights, ventilators, showers, and eyewashes are some of the safety features.
News Tribune, April 12, 1923
- The West Duluth Business Men's Club is launching a drive to raise $5,000 for the proposed municipal zoo to be established at Fairmount Park. The drive, for the purpose of purchasing animals, will be citywide in scope.
- Duluth City Clerk Austin Davenport announced yesterday that the city expended $7,603.40 for the spring 1923 election payroll. Seventy-three polling places were used in the April 3 election, with an average expense of $104.14 for each polling place.
ADVERTISEMENT