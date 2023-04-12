99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 100 years ago, fundraiser to establish Duluth zoo began

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 12, 1983

  • Harbor officials yesterday greeted the captain and crew of the Grand Faith, the first saltwater vessel to arrive in the Twin Ports this season. The Grand Faith is loading durum wheat at the Cargill elevator in Duluth and the Continental elevator in Superior.
  • Safety improvements have been made to the WLSSD plant in Duluth after an explosion and fire at the plant last July 15. New conveyor belts, dust collectors, reinforced steel walls, skylights, ventilators, showers, and eyewashes are some of the safety features.

News Tribune, April 12, 1923

  • The West Duluth Business Men's Club is launching a drive to raise $5,000 for the proposed municipal zoo to be established at Fairmount Park. The drive, for the purpose of purchasing animals, will be citywide in scope.
  • Duluth City Clerk Austin Davenport announced yesterday that the city expended $7,603.40 for the spring 1923 election payroll. Seventy-three polling places were used in the April 3 election, with an average expense of $104.14 for each polling place.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Laker docked in Two Harbors.
Local
Lew Conner voted mayor of Two Harbors
April 11, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
3823274+police.jpg
Local
Police footchase ends at Lake Superior Zoo
April 11, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Trial opens in 'brutal' Iron Range slaying
April 11, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
9d0e26-20220623-truthproject10-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Researchers reveal U’s painful past with Minnesota’s Indigenous people
April 11, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker and Melissa Olson / MPR News
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth restaurateur pleads guilty to child sexual assault
April 10, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
012820.N.DNT.GYMS.C05.JPG
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Thoughts on exercise from the Richard Simmons generation
April 12, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers