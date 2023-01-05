Bygones: 100 years ago, fire guts Duluth warehouse
News Tribune, Jan. 5, 1983
- Primary elections will be held Feb. 15 in races for mayor of Superior and two City Council seats. Two-term incumbent Mayor Bruce Hagen has primary opposition from the president and vice president of the City Council — Thomas P. Stroozas Jr. and Francis "Ed" Stein.
- The Duluth Public Safety Commission yesterday recommended that speed limits on streets near schools should be lowered to 20 mph while schools are in session. The commission will present the recommendation to the City Council's committee-of-the-whole meeting next week.
News Tribune, Jan. 5, 1923
- Fire last night gutted the entire upper three floors of the giant McDougall terminal warehouse under construction at Eighth Avenue West and the waterfront. The fire, one of the most spectacular in Duluth history, was fed by thousands of feet of lumber used in the construction.
- A new $650,000 federal building for Duluth is under discussion in Washington and by local federal employees. Duluth is included in a list of United States cities where there is an urgent need for additional working space for government activities.
