After the winter storm wraps up Wednesday into Thursday, the weather remains calm going into the weekend.

Police found the explosive device during a search stemming from the theft of an ATV and other items from a trailer.

The Great Lakes Aquarium will seek nearly $700,000 in state bonding funds to refresh its operations and plan for new attractions.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones: 100 years ago, fire guts Duluth warehouse Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.