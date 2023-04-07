50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth's school superintendent made $7,500 a year.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 7, 1983

  • Superior's aging 21st Street viaduct will be replaced at its current location, the City Council decided last night. A Madison engineering firm originally recommended building it at 28th Street, saying that location would better fit the city's future traffic patterns.
  • Students, teachers, and principals at Duluth junior high schools are requesting the return of after-school activities. The School Board cut funding for the activities last spring during a $6 million budget cutback, eliminating interscholastic sports as well as many clubs, plays and concerts.

News Tribune, April 7, 1923

  • Prof. J.H. Bentley was reelected superintendent of Duluth schools for a three-year term at a meeting of the Board of Education last night. Bentley, who was reelected by a 5-3 vote, will continue at his present salary of $7,500 a year.
  • Plans for a giant peace rally to be held in Duluth on May 2 were outlined at an informal meeting of interested citizens yesterday at the Chamber of Commerce. W.L. Smithies, executive secretary of the Duluth Council of Churches, presided at the meeting.
