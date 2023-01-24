Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth's junior and senior high schools needed extensive repair
News Tribune, Jan. 24, 1983
- State lawmakers from the area met in Duluth this weekend to hear from their constituents. Several UMD students told the legislators that the school's physical education facilities are "antiquated and unsafe" and encouraged support of UMD's request for $663,000 to design improved facilities.
- Sam Berger, owner of Berger Hardware, 525 Tower Ave. in Superior, says his store is "the store that has everything." The store, which opened in 1915, carries, among other items, handles for walking plows, horse collars and plumbing supplies from another era.
News Tribune, Jan. 24, 1923
- School Board member C. Francis Colman said yesterday all five of Duluth's junior and senior high school buildings are in need of extensive alterations or additions. Colman said several of the five buildings — Central, Denfeld, Lincoln, Washington and Irving — have been in use since 1910.
- More than 500 delegates from all parts of the United States will attend the national convention of the Swedish Mission Church of America this June in Duluth. Sessions will be held in the Swedish Mission Tabernacle, 21st Avenue West and Second Street.
