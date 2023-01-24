STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth's junior and senior high schools needed extensive repair

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
January 24, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Jan. 24, 1983

  • State lawmakers from the area met in Duluth this weekend to hear from their constituents. Several UMD students told the legislators that the school's physical education facilities are "antiquated and unsafe" and encouraged support of UMD's request for $663,000 to design improved facilities.
  • Sam Berger, owner of Berger Hardware, 525 Tower Ave. in Superior, says his store is "the store that has everything." The store, which opened in 1915, carries, among other items, handles for walking plows, horse collars and plumbing supplies from another era.

News Tribune, Jan. 24, 1923

  • School Board member C. Francis Colman said yesterday all five of Duluth's junior and senior high school buildings are in need of extensive alterations or additions. Colman said several of the five buildings — Central, Denfeld, Lincoln, Washington and Irving — have been in use since 1910.
  • More than 500 delegates from all parts of the United States will attend the national convention of the Swedish Mission Church of America this June in Duluth. Sessions will be held in the Swedish Mission Tabernacle, 21st Avenue West and Second Street.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
20221026_173531.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council reviews, takes public input on new police drone policy
Privacy concerns persist as police pledge to deploy new technology with discretion.
January 23, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Two mushers on the trail.
Local
What to know about Beargrease 2023
The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon starts Sunday, Jan. 29, in Duluth.
January 23, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth city council may vote to spend more than $100,000 on lobbying
Also in today’s episode, St. Louis County looks to fund opioid programs
January 23, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, sits on the floor with second-grader Hannah Tyson
Local
Local content you may have missed
Check here for local news, sports, lifestyle and more from over the weekend and beyond.
January 23, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports