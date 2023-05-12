99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth students were below average in mathematics

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 12, 1983

  • April brought record attendance numbers at the Duluth Arena-Auditorium, officials said yesterday. More than 100,000 people attended Arena-Auditorium events last month, a record for April and the fourth-highest monthly total since the complex opened in August 1966.
  • The median income of Minnesota families in 1981 was $23,230, a 16.4% increase since 1979, according to a report from the state Department of Energy, Planning and Development. Income in some Northeastern Minnesota counties, however, showed a smaller increase.

News Tribune, May 12, 1923

  • Several Duluth School Board members argued last night that too much time is being devoted to instruction in art and music and not enough to teaching the fundamental subjects, principally mathematics. They said recent testing found Duluth students with below-standard scores in mathematics.
  • The old stone reservoir on West First Street between 10th and 11th avenues is reportedly in a state of disrepair and is a menace to passing motorists and pedestrians. The Duluth City Council will discuss removing it at next week's meeting.
