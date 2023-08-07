Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth stores closed to honor Warren G. Harding

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 7, 1983

  • Lagging demand for grain and taconite is keeping this year's Twin Ports shipping near last year's level, despite signs of a national economic recovery. But local experts say recent U.S. trade agreements could boost Twin Ports tonnage over the next several years.
  • Sunny skies yesterday helped draw crowds to the 36th annual Duluth International Folk Festival in Leif Erikson Park. Co-chairwoman Bonnie Cusick said the estimated 20,000 people who attended the festival enjoyed the dancing, singing, shopping, and tasting the food from other countries.

News Tribune, Aug. 7, 1923

  • Several community memorial services for President Warren G. Harding will be held in Duluth on Friday, the day of the presidential funeral in Marion, Ohio, where Harding lived before becoming president. All retail stores in Duluth will be closed during the hours of the funeral.
  • Women golfers of Minnesota opened the annual Minnesota Women's Golf Tournament yesterday at Northland Country Club in Duluth. The women from the Town and Country Club in St. Paul won the team event, the first event on the program.
