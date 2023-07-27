Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth prepared for circus
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, July 27, 1983
- Thirteen cars of a Milwaukee Road train derailed yesterday afternoon about 7 miles south of Superior just off County Road C. The derailment forced Amtrak to cancel the North Star run scheduled to depart Duluth for the Twin Cities at 6 p.m.
- Under a ruling yesterday, Douglas County can proceed with consolidating its rural ambulance service at a new central station. Five townships in southern Douglas County had filed a civil suit last month to block the county's consolidation plan.
News Tribune, July 27, 1923
- The advance guard for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus has already reached Duluth to prepare for tomorrow's arrival of the circus. There will be performances tomorrow at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the old circus grounds on 31st Avenue West.
- The Virginia City Council will vote tomorrow on the establishment of a Better Films Commission for the city. The plan calls for a commission which would have for its purpose the approval of films brought to town to be shown in moving-picture houses.
ADVERTISEMENT