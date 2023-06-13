Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth police blocked thousands watching structure fire
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 13, 1983
- A tornado touched down on Quadna Mountain and on Hill Lake near Hill City last night, but no injuries or major property damage were reported. The tornado also touched down on the nearby Quadna Mountain golf course, causing some power line and tree damage.
- Fires gutted businesses in Grand Lake and Nashwauk early yesterday, causing damage of about $200,000. A fire at the Grand Lake Resort caused extensive damage to the bar and restaurant, and a second fire in downtown Nashwauk damaged Rascal's Niteclub.
News Tribune, June 13, 1923
- Duluth Boy Scout Troop No. 28 has been presented with a banner, a gift from President Warren Harding, for attaining a 25 percent increase in membership in the past year. The banner will be displayed on the troop's flagstaff during all public events.
- Fire last night damaged the basement and main floor of the eastern half of the Duluth Auto Supply Company building, 118 E. Superior St. Police were forced to rope off the streets to keep the thousands of spectators from crowding too close to the blazing building.
