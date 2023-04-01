99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth planned $2.3M in public improvements

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 8:00 AM

News Tribune, April 1, 1983

  • The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce yesterday urged the city of Duluth to drop its efforts to block development of the Ridgewood Mall in Hermantown. In seeking to block the mall, the city has cited economic and environmental problems raised by the development.
  • Beginning today, the Canal Park Marine Museum in Duluth will open for the season from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m daily. The museum, which provides a chronicle of Great Lakes shipping, has some new features this year, according to Director Patrick Labadie.

News Tribune, April 1, 1923

  • The city of Duluth will be spending more than $2.3 million for public improvements in 1923. The new City Hall and site will take $1 million, with the rest spent on paving, park improvements, playground upkeep and gas and water mains.
  • Herbert Farjeon, the new director of Duluth's Orpheum Players, is an author and actor of note as well as a capable director. Farjeon is the author of the successful play "Advertising April," now running at the Criterion Theater in London.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Waves crash against snow covered rocks.
Local
VIDEO: Strong winds create big waves on Lake Superior
March 31, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Wyatt Buckner
Lake Superior College.jpg
Local
Former LSC administrator claims he was pushed out after raising concerns about toxic fumes
March 31, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Jenna Yeakle Headshot.jpg
Local
Yeakle to enter Duluth City Council race
March 31, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Doll figures of Pinocchio and Geppetto on display.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: How a roadside Fairyland led to a museum of doll dioramas
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Runners lap the track.
Prep
Prep track and field: Superior’s James, McMeekin set records at Simpson indoor meet
March 31, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers push rail safety bill after fiery ethanol derailment
March 31, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
4128358+handgun-231696_1920.jpg
Minnesota
Judge strikes down Minnesota's minimum age of 21 to carry guns
March 31, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier