Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth parents accused principal of beating children
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 9, 1983
- A report by President Reagan's task force on acid rain shows Northeastern Minnesota lakes are among the country's most susceptible to acidic precipitation. The report also links acid rain to pollution from coal-burning power plants in the Midwest.
- The Army Corps of Engineers yesterday began reducing water flow from Lake Superior into lakes Michigan and Huron because they are already at an unusually high level. Heavy rainfall has raised the water level to the highest point since the summer of 1979.
News Tribune, June 9, 1923
- The Duluth Board of Education last night heard complaints from three parents that their children, students at the Park Point School, had been whipped with a razor strap by the principal. The board members promised to undertake an immediate investigation.
- The initial excursion of the season to Fond du Lac by the steamer Rotarian will be made tomorrow, it was announced yesterday. Also, tomorrow evening the Rotarian will take a tour around the Duluth harbor, with orchestra music provided.
