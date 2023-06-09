99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth parents accused principal of beating children

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 9, 1983

  • A report by President Reagan's task force on acid rain shows Northeastern Minnesota lakes are among the country's most susceptible to acidic precipitation. The report also links acid rain to pollution from coal-burning power plants in the Midwest.
  • The Army Corps of Engineers yesterday began reducing water flow from Lake Superior into lakes Michigan and Huron because they are already at an unusually high level. Heavy rainfall has raised the water level to the highest point since the summer of 1979.

News Tribune, June 9, 1923

  • The Duluth Board of Education last night heard complaints from three parents that their children, students at the Park Point School, had been whipped with a razor strap by the principal. The board members promised to undertake an immediate investigation.
  • The initial excursion of the season to Fond du Lac by the steamer Rotarian will be made tomorrow, it was announced yesterday. Also, tomorrow evening the Rotarian will take a tour around the Duluth harbor, with orchestra music provided.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
high school students participate in commencement
Local
Photos: Denfeld celebrates its graduates
June 08, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Clint Austin
proposed Duluth Heights hotel.jpg
Local
Opponents of Duluth Heights hotel continue their legal challenge
June 08, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Graphic showing a project site in Superior
Local
Council OKs agreements for C. Reiss Terminal in Superior
June 08, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
nurses work in long term care facility
Health
Where have all the LPNs gone? Duluth-area health facilities have jobs available
June 05, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Sea-Lamprey-on-Trout-US-FWS-2nojdgt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Superior lampreys increase again
June 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A costumed man wears a paper mache mask and a long beard with a red coat.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
After founders retire, Grand Marais rallies to host puppet pageant
June 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine