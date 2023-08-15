Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth kids participated in DNT pushmobile contest

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:03 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 15, 1983

  • Gold fever is spreading into Minnesota after a rich Canadian gold deposit was recently discovered about 200 miles from Minnesota's northeastern tip. State officials say parts of northern Minnesota are geologically similar enough to the Canadian gold strike area to start a wave of prospecting.
  • The spirit of small-town America was present in Two Harbors yesterday during the season's final concert of the Two Harbors City Band. The outdoor concert in Thomas Owens Park was dedicated to Paul Gauche, who led the band for 35 years.

News Tribune, Aug. 15, 1923

  • Dedication of the new soldiers' cottage at Nopeming Sanatorium will be held this afternoon at the facility. A feature of the program will be the unveiling of a portrait of the late Lt. Col. Dr. William M. Hart, first superintendent of Nopeming.
  • The second annual Duluth News Tribune pushmobile contest will be held this morning on Third Street between Lake Avenue and First Avenue West. More than 20 boys have entered the event, and they will be pushing wagons of all shapes, sizes and descriptions.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: No charges for officer in Duluth shooting
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Local
Listen: The mysterious toy graveyard along the St. Louis River
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
headshot of man in dark suit and teal shirt
Local
Superior School Board member resigns amid residency questions
13h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fulton County Sheriff orders roads to be closed as officials tighten security around the courthouse
National
Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
13h ago
 · 
By  Andy Sullivan, Sarah N. Lynch and Jacqueline Thomsen / ReutersReuters
Man crouched down inside the driver's door of a race car.
Sports
For Duluth-born Greg Anderson, Brainerd race a welcome homecoming
2h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
Combined fall, spring Brule steelhead run down a bit 
3h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
PXL_20230224_212128936.jpg
Local
Duluth officer justified in fatal shooting, prosecutors rule
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen