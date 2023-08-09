Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth grocers closed stores, threw picnic
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 9, 1983
- Owners of C & G Associates, specialists in the design of electronic systems, said yesterday they plan to establish a manufacturing plant in Duluth. The plant, which could employ up to 350 people, would likely be located in the vacant Jeno's building on Lake Avenue.
- Between 10,000 and 15,000 independent loggers and timber industry representatives are expected to attend the 38th annual Lake States Logging Congress in Duluth ON Sept. 8-10. The conference, which will be held in the Arena-Auditorium, could pump up to $3.5 million into Duluth's economy.
News Tribune, Aug. 9, 1923
- Charles Helmer, one of the best-known musicians in the Twin Ports, will become director of the Lyceum Theater orchestra beginning Sept. 1. Helmer is also director of the Duluth Choral Club, the American Legion Band and the Duluth Municipal Band.
- All grocery stores belonging to the Duluth Retail Grocers and Meat Dealers Association will be closed today. About 2,000 members will be attending the group's picnic in Fairmont Park, where they will participate in a tug of war, a beauty contest and other activities.
