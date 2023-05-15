Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth cracked down on Sunday dancing
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 15, 1983
- Faced with a deficit of nearly $1 million this year, the Douglas County Board decided yesterday to hold the line on most expenditures. Any pay raises won by unions, board members maintain, will have to be offset with unprecedented layoffs.
- Northeastern Minnesota's high unemployment rate is making it hard for high school and college students to find summer employment. But a new tax incentive program for employers is expected to boost the hiring of young people by motels, restaurants and retail stores.
News Tribune, May 15, 1923
- An ordinance prohibiting Sunday dancing was given its first reading at the Duluth City Council meeting yesterday. The ordinance prohibits any public dances after midnight on Saturdays and any Sunday dances given by private organizations in public halls.
- The Public Market Committee report that recommends sites for Duluth's new public markets was submitted to the City Council yesterday. The report also recommends construction of an addition to the present public market at the old Courthouse site on Sixth Avenue East.
