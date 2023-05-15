99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth cracked down on Sunday dancing

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 15, 1983

  • Faced with a deficit of nearly $1 million this year, the Douglas County Board decided yesterday to hold the line on most expenditures. Any pay raises won by unions, board members maintain, will have to be offset with unprecedented layoffs.
  • Northeastern Minnesota's high unemployment rate is making it hard for high school and college students to find summer employment. But a new tax incentive program for employers is expected to boost the hiring of young people by motels, restaurants and retail stores.

News Tribune, May 15, 1923

  • An ordinance prohibiting Sunday dancing was given its first reading at the Duluth City Council meeting yesterday. The ordinance prohibits any public dances after midnight on Saturdays and any Sunday dances given by private organizations in public halls.
  • The Public Market Committee report that recommends sites for Duluth's new public markets was submitted to the City Council yesterday. The report also recommends construction of an addition to the present public market at the old Courthouse site on Sixth Avenue East.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Park improvements planned to honor Duluth murder victims
May 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police Lights 1.jpg
Local
Man injured in Duluth shooting
May 14, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A high school girl hands cotton candy to a young boy during a business event.
Local
Extra Credit: Denfeld student runs sweet business
May 14, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Black paint silhouette of face with short hair, looking to the right against a plywood background.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Duluth Dylan Fest and more
May 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Jupiter moon May 17 v2.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Brighten your week with planet pairings and a rare Jupiter-moon occultation
May 14, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
A man, a woman and two young girls pose outdoors on a snowy day
Local
Chester Park improvements to honor late Barry family
May 14, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
2023 MN fishing opener
Northland Outdoors
Got walleyes? The guys on the Island Lake bridge sure do
May 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  John Myers