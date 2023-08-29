6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth City Hall land purchased for $6K

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 29, 1983

  • Duluth police officer Joel Lane was named state police pistol champion yesterday at the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association meeting in Mankato. Lane scored better than 200 other police officers, deputies, state troopers and conservation officers in the contest.
  • Fooh Huie defeated Jan Seitz 6-1, 6-2 yesterday for the girls 18-and-under title in the Greater Duluth Junior Tennis Tournament at the Longview Club. Kent Peterson won the boys 18-and-under final, defeating Wells Patten 6-4, 6-4.

News Tribune, Aug. 29, 1923

  • The 12-hour day has been abolished at the steel plant in Morgan Park, officials said yesterday. Elimination of the 12-hour day changes the hours of most workers from 12 to eight hours, dividing the day into three shifts instead of two.
  • Purchase of land near the Post Office as a site for the proposed new Duluth City Hall was announced yesterday. A check for $6,000, determined to be the value of the property, was issued to the U. S Treasury by Grant McLean, city treasurer.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Local
Listen: Hundreds of Bigfoot believers converge in Grand Rapids
44m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man cuts ribbon at new school forest
Members Only
Local
Solon Springs land donation continues legacy of conservation
12h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
courtroom gavel
Local
Virginia man found incompetent in brother's shooting
16h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Outline of the state of Minnesota with a drop-pin over the Duluth/Twin Ports Food Truck Tracker
Business
UMD student launches food truck tracking website
44m ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Quarterback runs through defender.
Prep
Schultz is ‘the guy’ for Northwood/Solon Springs football
1h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Victoria Volz in her garden
Lifestyle
East Hillside gardener uses every inch of space around home
1h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Former Superior School Board member appears in court
19h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood