Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth City Hall land purchased for $6K
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 29, 1983
- Duluth police officer Joel Lane was named state police pistol champion yesterday at the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association meeting in Mankato. Lane scored better than 200 other police officers, deputies, state troopers and conservation officers in the contest.
- Fooh Huie defeated Jan Seitz 6-1, 6-2 yesterday for the girls 18-and-under title in the Greater Duluth Junior Tennis Tournament at the Longview Club. Kent Peterson won the boys 18-and-under final, defeating Wells Patten 6-4, 6-4.
News Tribune, Aug. 29, 1923
- The 12-hour day has been abolished at the steel plant in Morgan Park, officials said yesterday. Elimination of the 12-hour day changes the hours of most workers from 12 to eight hours, dividing the day into three shifts instead of two.
- Purchase of land near the Post Office as a site for the proposed new Duluth City Hall was announced yesterday. A check for $6,000, determined to be the value of the property, was issued to the U. S Treasury by Grant McLean, city treasurer.
ADVERTISEMENT