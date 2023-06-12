Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth Cathedral High School graduated 75 students
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 12, 1983
- In yesterday's Grandma's Marathon, Gerry Helme caught John Tuttle on Superior Street with 1 ½ miles remaining and pulled away for a 22-second victory in 2:12:09. From a record 7,000 entrants, approximately 5,500 runners started on the sunny, 60-degree morning in Two Harbors.
- Gene Niemi of Duluth placed 40th and was the top regional finisher in yesterday's Grandma's Marathon with a time of 2:24:16, finishing three places ahead of Duluthian Roger Pekuri, who ran in 2:25:10. The times were personal bests for both runners.
News Tribune, June 12, 1923
- The Duluth Retail Merchants Association yesterday recommended a limit of one hour for parking on Superior and First streets downtown between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The action followed a request from the city for plans for more-effective handling of downtown traffic.
- Graduation exercises for 75 students, 38 girls and 37 boys, were conducted last night at the Duluth Cathedral High School auditorium, which was filled to capacity. The graduates were seated in a semicircle on stage with a red curtain in the background.
ADVERTISEMENT