Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth attempts to stop public dancing on Sundays

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 9, 1983

  • The latest report puts the unemployment rate in St. Louis County at 23%, and more and more unemployed people are turning to social service agencies for food, shelter, and clothing. Some 2,600 applications for assistance were taken during one two-week period last winter.
  • Minnesota's amateur country musicians will compete for a $1,000 prize during the 98th annual St. Louis County Fair this summer in Hibbing. The winner will also earn a chance to compete for $50,000 in a national competition in Nashville, Tennessee.

News Tribune, May 9, 1923

  • Duluth-Superior harbor boat arrivals and departures for the last 24 hours total 61. With the exception of two, all boats leaving the harbor carried cargoes of iron ore, and 22 of the boats arriving carried a total of 200,000 tons of coal.
  • Oliver Olson, Duluth commissioner of public safety, announced yesterday that Sunday dancing in Duluth will be stopped. J.B. Richards, city attorney, said there is currently no city ordinance prohibiting the operation of dance halls on Sundays, although the City Council could enact one.
By Dave Ouse
