Bygones: 100 years ago, contract for construction of Chisholm houses awarded
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
News Tribune, Dec. 5, 1982
- Minnesota leaders are stepping up efforts to convince a multinational steel giant to build a "mini" steel mill on the Iron Range. Governor-elect Rudy Perpich plans to use state money to help Korf Industries study the feasibility of locating the mill in Minnesota.
- The Goodfellowship Community Center in Morgan Park reopened its doors yesterday — a new, smaller, and more energy-efficient structure. The center opened 193 days after the original Goodfellowship Center on the same site was torn down.
News Tribune, Dec. 5, 1922
- The Oliver Iron Mining Company yesterday awarded the contract for construction of 24 frame dwellings at Fraser location, Chisholm, to James Falconer of Duluth. Total cost of building the houses, along with water and sewer systems, will reach $29,000, company officials said.
- Sale of the New Jersey Building by the W.H. Pattison estate to Albert Polinsky and E.R. Ribenack for $300,000 was announced yesterday. The building at 106-112 W. Superior St. has four stories on Superior Street and five on Michigan Street.
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.