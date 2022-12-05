SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: 100 years ago, contract for construction of Chisholm houses awarded

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 05, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 5, 1982

  • Minnesota leaders are stepping up efforts to convince a multinational steel giant to build a "mini" steel mill on the Iron Range. Governor-elect Rudy Perpich plans to use state money to help Korf Industries study the feasibility of locating the mill in Minnesota.
  • The Goodfellowship Community Center in Morgan Park reopened its doors yesterday — a new, smaller, and more energy-efficient structure. The center opened 193 days after the original Goodfellowship Center on the same site was torn down.

News Tribune, Dec. 5, 1922

  • The Oliver Iron Mining Company yesterday awarded the contract for construction of 24 frame dwellings at Fraser location, Chisholm, to James Falconer of Duluth. Total cost of building the houses, along with water and sewer systems, will reach $29,000, company officials said.
  • Sale of the New Jersey Building by the W.H. Pattison estate to Albert Polinsky and E.R. Ribenack for $300,000 was announced yesterday. The building at 106-112 W. Superior St. has four stories on Superior Street and five on Michigan Street.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler