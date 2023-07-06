Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 100 years ago, construction began on Duluth's Young Old Timers Club

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 6, 1983

  • The Superior City Council yesterday arrived at a compromise on bar closing time. The council narrowly voted to prohibit sale of alcohol after 1 a.m. but to allow bars to remain open for another 30 minutes during daylight savings time.
  • Gov. Rudy Perpich yesterday approved more than $400,000 in federal grants for landscaping projects in Northeastern Minnesota. The money is part of more than $775,000 in federal Emergency Jobs Act grants made to Minnesota cities, counties and nonprofit organizations.

News Tribune, July 6, 1923

  • Work will begin immediately on a new $10,000 clubhouse and grounds for Duluth's Young Old Timers Club, 1931 W. Superior St. The club was organized 12 years ago and has grown from just a few members to over 300.
  • The Superior Public Library checked out 202,425 volumes during the 12 months ending on June 30, a decrease of 17,777 from last year. Of the total of books checked out, 105,144 were from the adult department and 97,281 from the juvenile department.
