Bygones: 100 years ago, a protest for animal rights at Superior rodeo
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, July 11, 1983
- The Navy destroyer USS Edson — named for General Merritt A. Edson, World War II Medal of Honor winner — will arrive in Duluth today. The Edson will dock at the Duluth Port Terminal and be open for public tours tomorrow.
- Former Duluthian Tim Cheslak won the 49th Lakeview Medal golf tournament yesterday at Lester Park in Duluth. Cheslak is the son of Bill Cheslak, Sr., and the nephew of the late Joe Cheslak, both former champions of the Reidar Lund Memorial Skyline tournament.
News Tribune, July 11, 1923
- More violators of liquor laws appeared before Federal Judge Cant yesterday than had ever appeared before him since prohibition began in Minnesota. More than three-fourths of the violators were from outside of Duluth.
- John G. Ross, St. Louis County humane agent, has written a letter protesting the Rotary Club rodeo that will be held this month at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Superior. Ross said rodeos are always accompanied by much suffering among participating animals.
ADVERTISEMENT