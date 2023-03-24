Bygones: 100 years ago, a $10,000 pipe organ dedicated in Virginia
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, March 24, 1983
- Duluth could receive up to $8.4 million for airport and highway construction work under the federal public works jobs bill still awaiting House approval. Under the bill, Northeastern Minnesota would receive at least $10 million for projects, including $1 million for Hibbing's airport.
- This summer, a Duluth engineering firm will conduct tests on five potential landfill sites to find one to replace the Rice Lake landfill north of Duluth. A citizen's advisory committee has recommended potential sites to the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District's board.
News Tribune, March 24, 1923
- The Western Sugar House Inc., the first exclusive sugar wholesaler at the Head of the Lakes, has been established by a group of Duluth men. The company will be located in the new McDougall Terminal building at Eighth Avenue West and the waterfront.
- A full week of activities will mark the dedication of the new Virginia Presbyterian Church in Virginia, beginning with initial services tomorrow morning. Dedication of the $10,000 pipe organ, a gift of the A.B. Coates family, will take place tomorrow evening.
