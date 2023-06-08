Bygones: 100 years ago, 7% of Northland children afflicted with goiter
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 8, 1983
- The town of Bayfield is seeking funding to restore the Rice Avenue Bridge, which has been closed to traffic since January. The bridge was built in 1912 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
- Four men injured in last year's explosion and fire at the Alberta Gas Chemicals Inc. plant in Duluth filed civil suits against the company yesterday. The explosion occurred May 6, 1982, when malic acid, a food additive, was apparently ignited by a spark.
News Tribune, June 8, 1923
- A "dairy special" train carrying $100,000 worth of high-grade dairy cows and several dairy experts will leave Duluth June 20 for a trip through Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana. Each of the cows has won numerous prizes at fairs and competitive exhibits.
- Injection of iodine into the Eveleth city water supply as a cure for goiter will be ordered by the city Water Department. Seven percent of the children attending schools in the Great Lakes Region, including the Iron Range, are afflicted with goiter.
