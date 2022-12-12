SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: 100 years ago, 15 Duluth streetcar passengers 'plunged into darkness' during crash

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
December 12, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 12, 1982

Local government officials are expressing concern over next year's state funding because of a budget-balancing bill now in the Minnesota Legislature. St. Louis County may ask employees to make further sacrifices to maintain service levels and the city of Duluth could delay equipment purchases.

Paintings by Duluth watercolorist Cheng-Khee Chee are on display at UMD's Tweed Museum of Art through Jan. 16. The retrospective is Chee's first one-man show in Duluth and is made up of 70 works done since 1973, including many paintings of local scenes.

News Tribune, Dec. 12, 1922

A blizzard in Duluth yesterday afternoon brought temperatures down to zero and caused a freak streetcar accident. Fifteen passengers in a west-bound Woodland streetcar were plunged into darkness when the car left the tracks and ended up in a yard at 2328 E. Fourth St.

Programs on the Duluth News Tribune-Paramount Broadcasting radio station will be temporarily discontinued until Friday this week to allow installation of new equipment. The new generator, of the 1.5-kilowatt type, is the largest generator in this part of the country.

By Dave Ouse
