Bygones: 40 years ago, developer purchased Duluth's former Irving, Emerson schools

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 22, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 22, 1982

Two former Duluth elementary schools will be sold to local real estate developer Daniel King for $10,000, the Duluth School Board decided yesterday. Under the sale agreement, King will purchase the former Irving and Emerson elementary schools early next month.

Demolition began yesterday on the Viking Building, 217 S. Lake Ave., to make way for the Interstate 35 extension from Mesaba Avenue to 10th Avenue East. For 37 years, the seven-story building housed the old Rust-Parker Co., a large wholesale grocery store.

News Tribune, Dec. 22, 1922

Work on Superior's new East End Curling Club is moving as rapidly as possible, according to W.J. Keaough, club president. Mr. Keaough said yesterday the project has been delayed due to problems getting building supplies, but he hopes for a New Year's Day grand opening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yerkes' S.S. Flotilla Band, nationally known as one of the country's greatest dance music purveyors, will appear at Duluth's Lyric Theater this Sunday afternoon. The band is said to play popular melodies as people want them played.

