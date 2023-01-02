99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldog known for surviving Duluth blizzard dies at 14

Hamilton, "Ham" died on Dec. 21. He survived 11 days out in the cold and through a blizzard on Christmas Eve in 2009.

Ham
Ham was found in 2010, after surviving more than 11 days outside in the cold.
Contributed
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
January 02, 2023 09:56 AM
DULUTH — A bulldog who was well-known around a decade ago has died. Hamilton, "Ham," the bulldog who survived the Christmas Eve blizzard of 2009 while lost on the streets of Duluth, has now died at 14 years, 4 months and 15 days. According to his owners Kevin and Meegan Holubar, he was surrounded by family when he passed.

Ham
News
FROM 2009: Bulldog lost in blizzard found after 11 frigid days
The Twin Cities couple lost the dog, who was the ring bearer in their wedding this summer, while visiting family in Duluth for the holidays.
January 04, 2010 11:00 PM
 · 
By  news@duluthnewstribune.com

"We were so incredibly lucky to have 13 years with him," Kevin said. "There's no way we would have had that time with him if it hadn't been for the Duluth News Tribune running the article back then and for all the awareness and the outpouring of support we received from the community. And for Cheryl Lowney, the one who found him on that frigid day in January."

A family with four children and two parents gather around a bulldog.
Hamilton "Ham" the bulldog with Kevin and Meegan Holubar and their children pose for a family photo earlier in 2022.
Contributed / Kevin Holubar

Ham ran off in a blizzard on Dec. 24, 2009. He was on a leash but broke free near Jean Duluth Road. Kevin chased after him but ended up getting hit by a car in his pursuit, ending up with a bruised leg and twisted ankle.

Ham was on the lam for 11 days in Duluth's freezing weather. He was found by Cheryl Lowney after she heard whimpering at her door.

"Because she remembered hearing about the missing bulldog, she went out to check and we're so glad she did," Kevin said. "He was with us for 13 years of memories; raising our four kids, protecting them, being here for us. He was a very big part of this family."

"He was my pal every night, taking up my side of the bed," Meegan said.

Ham Meets Champ
Hamilton "Ham" the bulldog meets the University of Minnesota Duluth mascot Champ at a men's hockey game shortly after his return.
Contributed / Kevin Holubar

After he was rescued, Ham was honored by the University of Minnesota Duluth as a honorary mascot at a men's hockey game a few weeks after his return.

"It was something special," Kevin said. "Everyday we got with him after he came back felt like a gift. It was nothing short of a miracle and we're so grateful to Duluth, to the News Tribune, and to Cheryl for all they did for us."

Ham
Sports
FROM 2010: Ham, the lost-then-found dog, will be honorary Bulldog mascot
It may never be known where the dog was over the 11 days or how he survived temperatures that dipped as low as 26 below zero without shelter or food.
January 07, 2010 11:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
