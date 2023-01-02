Bulldog known for surviving Duluth blizzard dies at 14

DULUTH — A bulldog who was well-known around a decade ago has died. Hamilton, "Ham," the bulldog who survived the Christmas Eve blizzard of 2009 while lost on the streets of Duluth, has now died at 14 years, 4 months and 15 days. According to his owners Kevin and Meegan Holubar, he was surrounded by family when he passed.

"We were so incredibly lucky to have 13 years with him," Kevin said. "There's no way we would have had that time with him if it hadn't been for the Duluth News Tribune running the article back then and for all the awareness and the outpouring of support we received from the community. And for Cheryl Lowney, the one who found him on that frigid day in January."

Hamilton "Ham" the bulldog with Kevin and Meegan Holubar and their children pose for a family photo earlier in 2022. Contributed / Kevin Holubar

Ham ran off in a blizzard on Dec. 24, 2009. He was on a leash but broke free near Jean Duluth Road. Kevin chased after him but ended up getting hit by a car in his pursuit, ending up with a bruised leg and twisted ankle.

Ham was on the lam for 11 days in Duluth's freezing weather. He was found by Cheryl Lowney after she heard whimpering at her door.

"Because she remembered hearing about the missing bulldog, she went out to check and we're so glad she did," Kevin said. "He was with us for 13 years of memories; raising our four kids, protecting them, being here for us. He was a very big part of this family."

"He was my pal every night, taking up my side of the bed," Meegan said.

Hamilton "Ham" the bulldog meets the University of Minnesota Duluth mascot Champ at a men's hockey game shortly after his return. Contributed / Kevin Holubar

After he was rescued, Ham was honored by the University of Minnesota Duluth as a honorary mascot at a men's hockey game a few weeks after his return.

"It was something special," Kevin said. "Everyday we got with him after he came back felt like a gift. It was nothing short of a miracle and we're so grateful to Duluth, to the News Tribune, and to Cheryl for all they did for us."