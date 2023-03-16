6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brookston man dies by suicide at jail after rape conviction

John Gregory Maio, 60, faced a prison term potentially as lengthy as a life sentence.

The American flag is reflected in the doors at the St. Louis County Jail
The St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.
Jed Carlson / 2022 file / Superior Telegram
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 12:23 PM

DULUTH — A Brookston man who was convicted of rape last week died early Thursday, nearly a week after a suicide attempt at the St. Louis County Jail.

John Gregory Maio, 60, was taken off life support at a Duluth hospital at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to Gail Mularie, the mother of his children. She told the News Tribune that Maio had been hospitalized after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday morning.

John Gregory Maio
John Gregory Maio

"They should've had him on suicide watch," Mularie said. "They should've done something. They knew he was going to prison for up to 30 years, and they should've been watching him."

Administrators at the jail and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return calls seeking information, but a dismissal notice filed Thursday by Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Michael Hagley confirmed that Maio is deceased.

Maio was found guilty March 7 of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, along with making threats of violence, in the Dec. 20, 2018, assault at his home along County Highway 31.

courtroom gavel
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Brookston man found guilty of sexual assault
The 60-year-old may face significant prison time for the 2018 assault.
March 14, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

A criminal complaint states that the victim had been housesitting for Maio, who returned home and was angry that she had her boyfriend at the residence. The boyfriend left the house and waited down the road so the woman could collect her personal belongings.

The victim told investigators that Maio then displayed an apparent handgun, placed it on a bedside table and proceeded to rape her. She confirmed that she felt threatened by the weapon and the possibility that Maio would use it.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the home and seized an airsoft gun that was hidden in the kitchen behind some boxes of cereal, the complaint states. In an interview, Maio allegedly stated he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the woman in the past but said nothing had occurred that day.

The complaint states that he later told a jail visitor that he was angry about the victim's boyfriend being present and confirmed that he grabbed the gun and "made sure she saw it."

Defense attorney K. Scott Belfry argued the sexual conduct was consensual. But the 12-member jury rejected that argument, finding Maio guilty of all three counts March 7.

The verdict came more than four years after Maio was first charged, with records indicating the case has weathered delays related to attorney changes, the pandemic and litigation regarding the admissibility of evidence at trial.

Judge Eric Hylden revoked Maio's bond, ordering him held at the jail pending sentencing, which was scheduled for May 26. With Maio having an extensive criminal history and his top conviction carrying up to 30 years, it was expected he could face what would essentially amount to a life sentence.

Hagley confirmed to the News Tribune that Maio had died, but did not otherwise comment. Belfry did not immediately return a call.

Mularie said she was told staff had been conducting regular 20-minute inmate checks and that Maio was up and moving around before he was found hanging. She said staff took him down and tried to revive him but his heart was stopped and took about 20 minutes to get going again, likely leaving him with severe brain damage.

Mularie, who now lives in Florida, said she left Maio some 40 years ago as he was dealing with severe drug addiction, but he remained close with family members.

"I'm not worried about me, because I had little to do with him for 40 years, but I'm worried about my children and grandchildren," she said. "I want the truth to be out there about what happened."

To get help
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 
  • Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741 
  • More Lifeline resources: speakingofsuicide.com/resources
  • South St. Louis, Lake, Cook and Carlton counties/Fond du Lac Band: 218-623-1800 or 844-772-4742 
  • North St. Louis County/Bois Forte Band: 218-288-2100 
  • Itasca County: 218-326-8565 or 211* 
  • Koochiching County: 800-442-8565 or 211* 

*St. Louis County 211 services are not crisis-related 

To get help

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

