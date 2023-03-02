Brandon Silgjord selected as next Sartell police chief

SARTELL, Minn. — Brandon Silgjord will be the next chief of police for the City of Sartell.

The Sartell City Council on Wednesday, March 1, unanimously selected Silgjord for the post, according to a news release from the city.

“I am excited about Brandon’s experience in community engagement, predicted policing, and proactive advancements within law enforcement," Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum said in the release. "As a strategic leader I believe he will support our anticipated growth within our community.”

The hiring of Silgjord is pending negotiations, a background check, and a psychological exam, the release said. A start date is yet to be determined.

Silgjord started his career in law enforcement in 2006 with the Pequot Lakes Police Department and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, according to a previous news release. Since 2009, he has worked for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. He spent his first six years in the Duluth patrol division as a deputy sheriff, holding assignments as a K-9 handler, SWAT operator, and field training officer.

In 2020, Silgjord was promoted to supervising deputy, where he oversaw law enforcement operations in the Hibbing District of St. Louis County, according to the release. In 2021, he transferred to Duluth and took command of 911 Communications and Emergency Management operations for the Sheriff’s Office, where he is currently assigned.

Silgjord holds an associate's of applied science in criminal justice degree from Central Lakes College and a bachelor’s of science in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University. He is also a 2019 graduate of the National Command and Staff College, earning a MAGNUS leadership award.

The other finalist for the position, Brent Bukowski, grew up in central Minnesota and started his law enforcement career as a police officer in 1999 in Sauk Rapids.

Current Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes will retire March 31, 2023, after 32 years with the Sartell Police Department.