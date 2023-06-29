Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control

The campfire ban remains in effect in the wilderness, but could be lifted soon.

All entry points and areas of the BWCAW that had been closed due to the Spice Lake wildfire will reopen at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 30.
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 7:21 AM

GRAND MARAIS — Superior National Forest officials say the Spice Lake wildfire is 100% controlled, allowing them to reopen all areas of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness that had been closed due to the fire.

All of the entry points and all of the lakes and portages will open at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 30, for campers to use as their permits allow.

While the fire is no longer a threat to spread, officials urged people to keep out of the burned area — about 10 miles west of the upper end of the Gunflint Trail — due to the fact that still-standing trees may fall at any time.

Local
ALSO READ: 18-year-old man missing after canoe capsizes in Boundary Waters
The search continues, but authorities suspect the incident resulted in a drowning.
June 22, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Several days of rain and cooler temperatures have all but snuffed the danger of more wildfires in the region, at least for the short term, but a campfire ban remains in effect for the entire BWCAW.

Across all of St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties, campfires are allowed only in developed areas with fire rings.

Forest officials note that fireworks are illegal in the national forest. They are also illegal in state parks, and the state has imposed a ban on all fireworks in rural areas in the Arrowhead region.

The BWCAW campfire ban could be lifted soon, forest officials noted.

John Myers
By John Myers
