News Local

Boundary Waters fire mostly contained, hasn’t grown

Businesses and the U.S. Forest Service remind visitors that no facilities are closed

Spice Lake fire
The Spice Lake fire was mostly contained as of Monday, and hadn't grown in the week since it was reported. Officials note that all businesses in the area are open as usual, as is most of the BWCAW.
Contributed / Superior National Forest
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 3:24 PM

GRAND MARAIS — The small fire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Spice Lake is 80% contained and hasn’t grown any in the week since it was first reported.

Superior National Forest officials say the fire poses little danger to anyone in or near the wilderness. Spice Lake is located east of Knife and Kekekabic lakes, approximately 10 miles west of the upper Gunflint Trail and 50 miles northwest of Grand Marais.

While some areas of the BWCAW near the fire are closed to keep campers away from the fire and firefighting efforts, officials note that the fire has never threatened any developed areas such as lodges or campgrounds.

We are open and operating as usual which includes taking all the proper precautions to keep guests and residents safe.
John Fredrikson, owner of Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters

All businesses and facilities in the area are open as usual, and campers who have reservations in for the closed entry points can check with their outfitter or the Forest Service to find other options.

“There is a misconception that we are adversely affected by the current fire in the Boundary Waters due to our proximity,” John Fredrikson, owner of Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters on Gunflint Lake, said in a statement. “But we are open and operating as usual which includes taking all the proper precautions to keep guests and residents safe.”

Several aircraft and ground crews have been working on the fire, which has burned across just 22 acres of the million-acre wilderness. It is believed to have been started by humans, such as an escaped campfire that wasn’t completely doused, because there was no lightning in the area at the time it was reported June 13. Crews are leaving the scene as the danger of the fire spreading diminishes.

A campfire ban remains in effect for the BWCAW due to extremely dry conditions over the past six weeks. Across all of St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties, campfires are allowed only in developed areas with fire rings.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
