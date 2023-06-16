Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness wildfire prompts Forest Service closures

DULUTH — Due to the Spice Lake wildfire in the Superior National Forest, a portion of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is set to be closed with an emergency forest order effective June 16, according to a news release from Superior National Forest management. This prohibits visitor entry at 47 specific campsites, portages and lakes and pristine management areas within the closure area including:



All zones of the Pitfall Pristine Management Area 1-3

The Mugwump Pristine Management Area 1-5

The Kekekabic Trail area from the BWCAW boundary west of the Gunflint Trail to the portage between Strup Lake and Kekekabic Lake.

A complete map of the closure area and more information about the incident can be found at inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/mnsuf-spice-lake-fire .

Closures are coming to some Gunflint Trail entry points and interior BWCAW lakes.

Permit holders and outfitters have been notified by Forest Service who is encouraging permit holders to see an alternate area of the BWCAW or non-wilderness area of the Superior National Forest for similar experiences. Overnight paddle, day use and motorized day use is not permitted in the closure area.

Beyond the closures for the Spice lake fire, the forest is open to the public, but with a campfire restriction in place due to severe to extreme drought conditions.

The closure may be modified or extended as conditions allow.

