Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness wildfire prompts Forest Service closures

A portion of lands in the BWCAW in the Superior National Forest will be closed starting Friday, June 16 due to the Spice Lake wildfire.

A photo of the fire near Spice Lake in the BWCAW taken Wednesday from a helicopter apppears to show some charred areas and smoke but little active fire activity.
Contributed / U.S. Forest Service
By Staff reports
Today at 9:04 PM

DULUTH — Due to the Spice Lake wildfire in the Superior National Forest, a portion of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is set to be closed with an emergency forest order effective June 16, according to a news release from Superior National Forest management. This prohibits visitor entry at 47 specific campsites, portages and lakes and pristine management areas within the closure area including:

  • All zones of the Pitfall Pristine Management Area 1-3
  • The Mugwump Pristine Management Area 1-5
  • The Kekekabic Trail area from the BWCAW boundary west of the Gunflint Trail to the portage between Strup Lake and Kekekabic Lake.

A complete map of the closure area and more information about the incident can be found at inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/mnsuf-spice-lake-fire .

Local
Several aircraft battle Boundary Waters wildfire
Closures are coming to some Gunflint Trail entry points and interior BWCAW lakes.
June 14, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Permit holders and outfitters have been notified by Forest Service who is encouraging permit holders to see an alternate area of the BWCAW or non-wilderness area of the Superior National Forest for similar experiences. Overnight paddle, day use and motorized day use is not permitted in the closure area.

Beyond the closures for the Spice lake fire, the forest is open to the public, but with a campfire restriction in place due to severe to extreme drought conditions.

The closure may be modified or extended as conditions allow.

By Staff reports
