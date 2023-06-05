99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bone-dry May leads to slower rise for Lake Superior

It was the third-driest May in 151 years of records at the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Lake Superior rose 3.1 inches in May, less than the usual nearly 4-inch rise, thanks to a bone-dry May across much of the Northland.
Today at 12:08 PM

DULUTH — A bone-dry May at the head of the lakes helped slow what had been a rapid rise of Lake Superior’s water level.

The big lake rose 3.1 inches in May, less than the usual nearly 4-inch increase for the month, according to the International Lake Superior Board of Control.

Lake Superior now sits 10.2 inches above the average level for June 1 and is 5.5 inches above the June 1 level of 2022.

After dropping back to normal water levels during the historic drought of 2021, Lake Superior rose for much of 2022 and appeared to be going even higher after record snowfall across the western portions of the lake over the winter.

But May was both warm (2.0 degrees above normal) and dry in Duluth, seeing only 0.8 inches of rain, less than one-fourth the usual amount of 3.34 inches, according to National Weather Service data. It was the third-driest May since records have been kept starting in 1872. Much of the Northland is listed as "abnormally dry,'' but with June also shaping up as drier than usual so far, could be headed into an official drought.

Lake Superior generally rises from April to August each year and then slowly drops over the fall and winter. Unusually high water levels tend to increase shoreline erosion around the big lake while lower-than-normal levels can hamper boat and ship access to landings and harbors.

John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
